Black and white party at Cresta Thapama Pleasure Island is on this 30th of March.

Event organiser, Arnold Chengeta (DJ Cheng Ko Fiwa Ipapa) told Voice Entertainment the black and white party started 6 years ago as a celebration of his birthday on March 31st.

“ But over the years it grew into its own brand and not just about Cheng’s night. The theme of the night is Black and white and early bird tickets are available at the reception at P40 and P60 at the gate,” he said.