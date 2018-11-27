Bizarre boozy insult lands man in court

A man accused of a foul-mouthed outburst during a Saturday night drinking session was arraigned before Gaborone West Customary Court on Wednesday morning.

37-year-old Tumelo Setiko is said to have insulted a Police sub-inspector before offering the same officer his sister’s sex services.

According to facts put before Kgosi Mark Thipe, the insults, allegedly uttered on 21 September around 11:50pm in Gaborone West Phase I, were made when the officer was on duty and dispersing crowds gathered around the location’s drinking areas after closing hours.

Apparently annoyed at having his drinking curtailed, the unemployed Setiko reportedly told the officer, “You f**k girls with your d**k.

“I have wanted to put a word for you and talk to my younger sister on your behalf so you can f**k her with your d**k.”

The bizarre tirade is said to have been made while the bemused policeman (who declined the offer) was in the company of junior officers.

Setiko, however, has pleaded his innocence.

Kgosi Thipe postponed the matter and set it for trial at a different date to allow the concerned parties to bring in witnesses for a fair hearing.

Use of insulting language is a criminal offence according to the laws of Botswana.

Police Public Relations Officer, Near Bagali, explained that such an offence carries a potential three-month prison sentence or whipping on the bare back/ buttocks or both.