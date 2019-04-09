BIUST proud of world class programmes

Botswana International University of Science and Technology (BIUST) is proud to offer programmes which are unavailable anywhere else in the country.

Speaking at the just ended Botswana Human Resource Development Skills Fair and Career Clinics, BIUST Enrollment and Admissions Officer, Jessica Setiko revealed the university offers specialised courses such as Chemical Engineering and Instrumentation programmes.

Setiko called on prospective students to apply for the unique modules offered by the Palapye-based institution, with the promise that they would not regret it.

These programmes include Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering and Industrial Instrumentation, among others.

“These are the programmes that you can only find at BIUST. If you are aspiring to be an engineer, a scientist and become a globally competitive graduate, choose BIUST,” stressed Setiko, adding that when one passes through the gates of BIUST, they are equipped to travel the world and compete with their peers globally.

The officer further described the institution’s entry requirements as ‘quite simple’.

“We are looking for someone who has a minimum of 20 points in two Sciences and Mathematics, and the best six subjects have to make 38 points. This will find you a space at BIUST,” she explained.

BIUST was among the institutions of higher learning participating at the 10th edition of the Skills Fair and Career Clinics, which took place in Gaborone from the 25th to the 29th of March.

BIUST capped off a successful event by scooping Position One in the Public Universities category.

The school was formed through an Act of Parliament as a research-intensive university, specialising in Engineering, Science and Technology at both undergraduate and graduate levels.