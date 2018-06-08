BITC takes SMME’s under its wing

Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC) once again showed their commitment to the promotion and attraction of investment, exportation and development of the national brand at the Business Botswana Northern Trade Fair.

The integrated Investment and Trade Promotion Authority took three SMME businesses under their wing and gave them a platform to showcase their products to a wider market.

They accommodated Kings Leather Works, a leather works company from Letlhakane; Nojubo a company from Selebi Phikwe trading in indigenous food and Ina Lebe, a gift shop located in Pilane that specialises in engraved products and personalised gifts.

This gesture, according to Ponalo Tumelo (Manager Business Botswana – National), is the authority’s intervention to help small businesses with potential to grow both locally and internationally.

“We take a different approach to how we help our entrepreneurs. We look at their shortcomings and their potential and find a way to help them market their products to a wider local and international market,” she explained.

“We bring them under one roof at such events like this because we know that whenever they succeed the Botswana brand also does,” continued Tumelo.

She further said they were encouraged by the enthusiasm shown by members of the public who visited their stall.

“There has been a lot of interest particularly with leather works. Their designs are unique and many who visited the stall just couldn’t believe that such amazing leather products are designed in Botswana.

“People warmed up to the thoughtful designs and now they know that a wedding invitation can be designed using leather,” she reflected proudly.

Tumelo revealed their wish is to offer such opportunities to more businesses in the future but urged Business Botswana to rigorously market their event.

“I was a little disappointed because I didn’t see Francistown businesses exhibiting here. This should not be a big platform for businesses in Gaborone but an opportunity for Francistowners to market their products,” she pointed out, adding that she was impressed with the service provided by catering businesses at the Trade Fair.

BITC play a critical role driving Botswana’s economic growth through attraction of direct foreign investment, domestic investment, facilitation of expansions. They also spearhead the growth of exports by promoting locally manufactured goods to regional and international markets.

The organisation drives wealth creation for Batswana by creating platforms designed to ensure increased citizen participation in the economy and create sustainable job opportunities. Of significant importance within the role of this institution is building and maintaining a positive and impressive image of the country locally and internationally.