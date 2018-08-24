Bissau to wed

Congratulations are in order for Botswana’s controversial celebrity, Bissau Gaobakwe as he will be sending a delegation to Mochudi to ask for a hand in marriage on his behalf.

Biscat as the money splashing guy is known has been with his Mochudi beauty for some time and putting a ring on it is surely the right thing to do.

Last year he set tongues wagging when he went on a shopping spree which was recorded and posted on social media for all to see and envy.

Shaya has been with you from day one and please do not forget to drop that invitation.

Congratulations man.