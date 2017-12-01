BIMC gets under way

The much publicized Botswana International Music Conference (BIMC) will take place on Thursday at Capitol Cinema-Masa in Gaborone.

An initiative of a young pioneer in music promotion Seabelo Modibe, the second BIMC will be graced by some of the biggest industry captains from all over the world, including the United States of America.

In an exclusive interview with The Voice,Modibe said the objective of the conference is to help turn the arts into a professional industry capable of creating sustainable employment.

“This is an opportunity for everyone in the arts industry to acquire as much knowledge they possibly can to turn this industry around,” Modibe said.

He said from the two day conference, artists will network with relevant people who can help them with music distribution, publishing, collaborations with international artists and the opportunity to perform at some of the biggest stages in the world.

“These include Azgo in Angola, Standard Bank Joy of Jazz, Bushfire, GIMC and the Sakifo Festival in the Re-Union Island,” Modibe told The Voice.

The outspoken and self confessed hustler said the Thursday and Friday panel discussions will open new avenues and is confident that there’ll be employment opportunities following announcements on reservation policy on event managements businesses, sound stage and lighting services.

“This is an event not to miss. It will be on a first come first serve basis because the venue has a limited capacity. The first 100 people will be allowed in and then the doors will be closed for the sessions to continue,” he said.

Some of the panelists include music expert Motlokoe Beatmaker (Amped Africa), Mandla Maseko (Independent Record Companies Chairman), Karabo Matijoe (Sheer Music Publishing General Manager), Brad Holmes (Bassline Africa), Jiggs Thorne (MTN Bushfire Festival), Lorato Masepe (Luthando Pro Agency), Mpumi Phillips (Music Supervisor, Rhythm City), Obonye Malope (FNB Director, Marketing), Massie Hule (So Hype Records), Owen Rampha (Radio Consultant) and many others.