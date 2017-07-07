Bikers mass ride for charity

Abel Mot’s Consult in collaboration with Gaborone City Council (GCC) will host the Mayor’s Charity-Mass Ride this Saturday at Grand Palm Hotel in Gaborone under the theme ‘Hip Eskimo’.

The event is an initiative to mobilise people to take part in testing for HIV and other non-communicable diseases.

This is in support of GCC Mayor Kagiso Thutwe’s passion of raising awareness and encouraging people to know their status.

Testing places will be at Ledumang, Gaborone West and Old Naledi.

Speaking to Voice Sport Abram Motswagae said as they will be riding across the city they will be also giving away food hampers to the needy people identified by ward councilors.

He said 200 bikers are expected to participate including some from South Africa.

“There is a concern that people do not test for HIV especially men so we decided to take part in raising awareness. We are looking at attracting at least 13 000 people not only male but female as well. Mass riding events always attract people so we believe we will achieve our target,” said Motswagae

Entrance fee for the main event at Grand Palm is P150 and all the money raised will be given to Gaborone City Council to donate to a charitable organization of their choice.

There’ll also be an after party where local acts will be performing.

Motswagae also made a special mention of their sponsors Grand Palm, Idea Botswana, Abel Mot, Bank of Baroda, Capital Bank, Carrera Holdings, Choppies, Sefalana, Pie City and Discount Hardware.