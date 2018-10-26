BIH wants to see a digitized Botswana

Botswana Innovation Hub (BIH) Chief Executive Officer, Alan Boshwaen, says in a bid to run Botswana into a digitized economy, they intend to make digitization BIH’s flagship project.

On Thursday, BIH held a half day conference which was held under the theme, ‘Igniting the innovation spirit’, where local and international innovators came to showcase their products and services.

As the custodian of innovation in the country, Boshwaen said BIH wants to contribute to the competitiveness of the country by attracting innovative entities.

“We want to make digitization our flagship project and we have already formed partnerships with reputable organizations,” Boshwaen pronounced.

He explained that it should be assumed that everything has to be started from scratch. “This is something we should not take for granted,” said the BIH chief executive.