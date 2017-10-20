Big city experience for D’Kar village children

D’KAR pupils visit DTCB

Children from the small village of D’kar in the Gantsi district had an opportunity to experience the big city during their visit to the Diamond Trading Company Botswana (DTCB) this week.

Popping sounds of the clicks of the san language filled the room as bright eyed D’Kar Primary School Standard seven pupils on the school’s annual three-day trip to Gaborone were inducted on what DTCB, which sorts and values diamonds from the four Debswana diamonds mines in Orapa, Letlhakane and Damtshaa Mines (OLDM) as well as Jwaneng Diamond Mine functions.

The relationship between DTCB and D’kar Primary School started with a P2 million sponsorship deal which entails among other things provision of meals through the opening of a bakery, a horticultural project, and provision of school uniforms, sporting kits and related equipment.

Visibly excited, the pupils went on a tour of their adopter’s facilities and came within inches of the precious gems and stones whose profits pay for their education, health and infrastructure as they do the rest of the Botswana nation.

Speaking to this publication during the tour, D’Kar Primary School Acting School Head, Kenny Ramosoka said the adoption by the DTCB has become a tremendous blessing to the school and the community at large.

“We have realised a huge difference in student retention since the adoption,” he said adding that through the meal provision programme the school has managed to reduce the drop out rate.

There however was still a need to do more as young girls regularly abscond from classes citing lack of sanitary pads.

“We are working on the issue and hope to resolve it soon,” he said optimistically.

The School Head also lamented the poor results at the school citing barrier language as the biggest reason for the problem.

He noted that some schools in the region have been known to register a 0% pass rate with no pupil coming near the credit pass.

“It gets hard for the teachers as well because they cannot get promotions as their performance is reviewed based on the results they produce,” he highlighted.

Some of the places the curious group of pupils were to visit before going back to D’Kar were to include key areas in Gaborone such as the National Assembly, Ntlo ya Dikgosi, the National Museum, the Three Chiefs Monument, and Air Botswana