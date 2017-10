Colastraw Records will bring South African artist Bhar to Lizard Entertainment this Friday.

The ‘Uthando’ hit-maker will proceed to Gaborone the next day to perform at United Lounge.

The Durban star left the popular record label Afrotainment in 2014 and went on to release hits like ‘Angels’ with DJ Clock.

His other hits include ‘Bhampa’, featuring Sir Bubzin, and ‘Party ya ma couple’.

Entry is P40.