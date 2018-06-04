BFA respond to COSAFA rape allegations

Botswana Football Association (BFA) Chief Executive Officer Mfolo Mfolo has refuted allegations that the woman who was allegedly raped at the ongoing COSAFA tournament is their backroom staff member.

South Africa media reported over the weekend that a certain Motswana woman who was part of Botswana team support staff was alleged to have been raped by a Limpopo provincial government official.

The alleged culprit is said to have also retaliated and laid counter charges of extortion against the victim.

Reports are that the accused opened a case of extortion against the victim claiming she demanded R200 000 for her silence.

Mfolo said the Zebras do not have any backroom staff member who is female and that the BFA has distanced itself from the allegations.

He said the only female personnel associated with the team is the Media Liaison officer who is safe and continues to enjoy good health.

“We do not condone any form of abuse or violence carried out against any persons. The organising committee of COSAFA in an effort to empower local communities gets volunteers from the hosting country. Henceforth we denounce the individual alleging to have been raped as an official from Botswana,” said Mfolo.

According to a reliable source in Limpopo the accused is from Goodhope Village and she went to attend the tournament accompanying her friend who is a makeup artist for Super Sport.

He said on Friday night the victim and her friend went out for entertainment where they met the said politician and that the following morning she found herself naked on a bed with him.

“When she went to report the rape incident at the nearby police station she met the accused who had also gone to report extortion and they were both detained.

We went to meet her yesterday and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) political party has hired her an attorney. It is surprising that people are more concerned about the claimed extortion instead of a serious rape offence,” he said.