BFA partners with XL Skyways

Botswana Football Association (BFA) this week unveiled a P750 000 partnership with XL Skyways traveling agency in Gaborone for the next three years.

The money will go towards youth development administration and women’s league administration across the association’s 17 regions.

Speaking at the partnership launch, Lefa Moatlhodi from XL Airways said government of Botswana is working tirelessly to diversify the economy and sport could be a better alternative.

He said there is massive talent in this country that needs to be developed.

“We want to be part of the development of sport and exportation of talent which will benefit this country,” said Moatlhodi.

He said in this competitive world some progressive countries are branding themselves in a lot of ways and using football as a popular sport is one of those.

“Countries like Brazil are not only known because they are the strongest emerging economies in the world but because of football,” he said, adding that the partnership is part of their Corporate Social Responsibility programme.

“The financial resources are never enough but the little we invested today we believe it will go a long way,” said Moatlhodi.

Commending XL Skyways for their effort, BFA Chief Executive Officer Mfolo Mfolo said for the association to achieve their objective of youth development, they need financial muscle.

He said football can brand Botswana only if there is proper development that feed the national team which will compete internationally.