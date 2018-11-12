BFA appoints First Division-North committee

Botswana Football Association (BFA) has appointed an interim committee following the unprecedented suspension of the First Division North Executive Committee.

A decision was taken at a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on 26th October to suspend the trio of Mompati Ketlogetswe (treasurer), Rapula Gaothobogwe (secretary general) and Mpenzeni Sambandawe (chairperson).

A letter from the association stated that the National First Division North League committee had failed to account for the funds they received, and it was resolved to suspend them pending disciplinary action.

Although the committee pleaded ignorance and laughed off the suspensions, BFA NEC moved ahead and appointed Jonas Ikgopoleng as the Chairperson assisted by Carlos Sebina.

The Secretary General position was given to Thebeetsile Motswaeng and additional members are Keitumetse Diejeng, Kethobogile Botsweletse and Lucas Modimana.