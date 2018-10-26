Beware the chinese

African countries have been cautioned to have a clear strategy when dealing with China, with experts warning the Sino-Africa relationship has become ‘complex’ in recent years.

Last month, China’s President Xi Jinping announced $60 billion in various types of aid and loans, with Botswana one of the countries benefitting from the windfall.

Botswana received $31 million, approximately P340 million, with China also offering to cancel the country’s P80 million outstanding debt.

However, China’s newfound love for the continent has been viewed with suspicion by some, who have voiced concern at the possible ‘strings attached’ to the loans.

At a financial summit organised by Botswana Insurance Holdings Limited (BIHL) last week, experts discussed at length these loans that are being generously dished out by China and who stands to benefit more.

Taking part in a panel discussion, Naledi Madala, an economist at Barclays Bank Botswana, said the relationship can be positive only if it is rebalanced.

Madala expressed worry that African countries will ultimately end up benefiting little from the relationship.

“The loans that we get from China end up benefitting Chinese companies, these loans need to benefit African markets,” Madala told a fully packed GICC conference room.

Sharing the same sentiments was Shingai Mutasa of Masawara Group in Zimbabwe, who believes China and other western nations are only looking after their interests.

“We as Africans need to start to say, what is it that we want!” stressed Mutasa.

A seasoned investment professional from Botswana Insurance Fund Management (BIFM), Khalil Modarrisi reckons the China-Africa relationship can be beneficial if there is transparency in all the dealings.

“It can be a win-win deal if we know what we want and what we want to benefit,” insisted Modarissi.

Indeed, in its generosity towards Africa, China has been accused of attempting to re-colonize the continent.

However, some experts maintain China is not forcing African countries to accept these loans.

It is their argument that as much as China has a strategy towards Africa, the continent should itself have a strategy on how it wants to deal with China.