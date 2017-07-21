Son stabs mother to death after maiming his brother

A fearless mother who tried to break-up a knife fight between two of her sons paid the ultimate price for her bravery when one of the boys stabbed her to death.

57-year-old Mmemme Mark Mokgethi’s life came to an abrupt end in the most tragic of circumstances on Monday morning – betrayed by her 30-year-old son, Bongani Mokgethi who has been remanded in custody accused of her murder.

Under the alleged influence of drugs, Bongani is earlier said to have stabbed his younger brother in the shoulder during a heated row at the family’s home in Pilane village.

When their mother tried to intervene, Bongani is believed to have killed her – it is not yet known whether he acted intentionally or not.

During the commotion, the injured brother, 20, managed to escape. He alerted neighbours who returned to find Mmemme lying unconscious, her clothes soaked in blood.

She was immediately rushed to hospital but was certified dead upon arrival. The wounded brother, whose condition is described as critical, is currently receiving treatment at Deborah Retief Hospital.

Speaking to The Voice this week, the deceased’s elder brother, John Lentswenyane Mokgethi, revealed the family were ‘reeling in shock’ at what had happened.

Confused and in obvious distress, John told The Voice that he could not believe what had happened as Mmemme and her accused murderer had always been extremely close.

Describing Bongani as a disciplined child with no history of violence, the old man said, “We really don’t know what got into his head. Truth be told, we suspect Bongani was high under the influence of drugs.

Other youth out there who are smoking dagga should know that it will lead them into serious trouble. My nephew is young and now his future is doomed, he has a criminal record.

“We are deeply hurt as a family and we hope my nephew who is at the hospital will recover and tell us what transpired.”

John, who was planning a big party to celebrate his 70th birthday on Saturday, said his sister was a humble, loving and caring person.

Sadly, a celebration is now the last thing on his mind.