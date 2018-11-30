Berry Heart launches Kgolo

Popular artist, Berry Heart will launch her second album, Kgolo on Saturday at the Millennium Jazz Festival.

The album has 10 songs, including opening track ‘Senatla’, as well as the explosive ‘Ke Jesa Ko Bokalaka’.

With tracks such as ‘Daa’, ‘Mmapodi’ and ‘Love Theories’ this is surely an album not to be missed.

Predominantly produced by Phemelo Moikabi, aka Chanty Killer, the vocals of Ndingo Johwa feature on a couple of tracks, adding to the album’s intrigue

At the launch, Berry Heart will be supported by Punah Gabasiane, Nono Siile, Kearoma, Rantau and Nnunu Ramogotsi.

Jujuvine and Zen of Women of Works will be MCs for the night, with DJ Harry and Uncle Shima on the decks. Gate pass is P50.