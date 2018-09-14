Berry Heart drops ba kae

Controversial artist, Berry Heart has released a single called Ba kae (Where are they) in response to Gender Based Violence which seems to be on the increase.

In an interview with Big Weekend, she said as an artist, she hopes to play her role in fighting the ill through music.

“There is no doubt that 2018 has had high incidences of gender based violence hence my message. This has to stop.”

The song was produced by Phemelo Moikabi and Victor Kgaswane while Bo Nie Keabile is on piano.

It was recorded and mixed live at Wire Studios.