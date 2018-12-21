Bernini’s blushing with pride

Premium brand Bernini is set to return this festive season.

Inspired by a high-spirited zest for life, Bernini, a naturally sweet, sparkling-grape frizzante, which embodies a burst of style and sparkle, is proud to be returning to the shelves this summer.

The premium drink’s Blush variant will be available in 275ml bottle bringing style to every occasion from girls’ nights out to after work drinks. Bernini Blush boasts a vibrant blush, light pink colour with sweet floral grape notes and hints of tropical berry.

Commenting on the return of the brand, Bernini Botswana Marketing Manager, Lekgotla Ntshole explained excitedly, “Our consumers continuously demand that we offer them more sparkles and we remain committed to this promise through the launch of Bernini Blush, making every occasion more exciting and a lot more social.”

In true trendsetting style, Bernini is unique in being the only grape-based, ready-to-drink alcoholic brand in the market and offers an accessible product that is produced using only the finest quality ingredients.