BERA stars at northern trade fair

The new kid on the block, Botswana Energy Regulatory Authority (BERA) scooped position two in the Parastatal Division at the just ended Business Botswana Northern Trade Fair.

To achieve this feat, BERA tailored their messages around their vision to be an independent, transparent and fair energy regulator that protects the public interest.

Their artistically designed stall was manned by various experts, who helped catapult the authority to an impressive second place in their maiden appearance at the 24-year-old event.

The biggest fair in the north of the country further allowed BERA, which was established late last year, to take its message to the public.

This included direction on the organisation’s responsibility to provide an efficient energy regulatory framework for Electricity, Gas, Coal, Petroleum products, Solar and all forms of renewable energy, with the primary mandate of providing the economic regulation of the aforementioned sectors.

BERA’s participation was not only part of the strategy of continually increasing public awareness about its aims to ensure sustainability and security of supply in the energy sectors, but was also aligned to the authority’s motto of ‘regulating energy with integrity’.

In turn, the public’s interaction with BERA enabled them to learn more about services provided, which encouraged them (public) to solicit ways in which they can participate in various energy sectors.

This year’s fair attracted over 120 organisations that deliver critical services to the general public. The five-day event provided a platform for showcasing and explaining various services to existing and potential customers.

It turned the city of Francistown into a networking hub for businesses and was officially opened by the Managing Director of Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), Marcus ter Haar, who encouraged the business community not to limit themselves to the tourism industry as depicted by the Trade Fair’s theme: ‘Is tourism Botswana’s hope amidst dwindling mining fortunes?’

Ter Haar encouraged the business community to diversify to other sectors in order to build a broad-based economy.