Benson Phuthego lays ‘threat to kill’ charges

Sharon Mathala
THREATENED: Phuthego

Entertainer and television personality, Benson Phuthego, has opened a threat to kill case against Gaborone businessman, David Motawana.

Yesterday (Thursday) the 32-year-old Motawana who is also the Managing Director of De Multi Media (pty) Ltd was arraigned before a Broadhurst Magistrates court where he was granted a P1000.00 conditional bail.

According to the charge sheet, on the 31st Jan 2018 , at Mowana Park ,Phakalane, Gaborone, without lawful excuse the accused threatened to kill Benson Phuthego by uttering the words; “I will kill you motherf**er”.

The case has been moved to June 26 where the two parties will be served with the relevant documents for the defences and trial dates will be set.

