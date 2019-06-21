Benny T heads cultural exchange night

The first edition of the Cultural Exchange Night has been set for 28 June at Bahama Lounge in Block 9.

The event, which is brought by The Gabs Experience – Travel and Tours Botswana and MozMasaii Travel from Mozambique, is all about Cultural exchange through music, food, attire, dance and language.

Mozambique’s two-time award winning internationally acclaimed house DJ, Dilson will grace the occasion while on the local side the decks will be controlled by DJ Benny T.

Traditional food such as dumplings, bogobe jwa lerotse, dikgobe, phane, serobe, morogo wa dinawa, seswaa, koko ya Setswana, Beef together with other selected drinks will be on sale.

Early Bird Tickets are selling at P70 while at the gate it will be P100.