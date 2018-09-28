Benjamin Dube ready to deliver Gospel Glee

Gaborone is set for another gospel treat as South African Gospel musician, Benjamin Dube is geared to perform in Gaborone at a star studded show to be held at the University of Botswana (UB) indoor arena.

The event dubbed Rise Up! With Spirit Of Praise 7 is schedule for November 10. The South African gospel muso who last performed in Botswana three years ago is in the country this week to promote the show.

Speaking at a press briefing, Dube shared his excitement about performing at what he calls his second home.

“Botswana is more like a second home to me. It really is no different from South Africa that is why we always feel safe here. People have been flooding our emails and phones asking when we are coming back to Botswana, I am here to tell you we will finally be performing here again,” he said.

Dube (56) who has over 20 albums under his belt further said fans should expect to be taken aback with the production and performance from the group on the day.

“We will definitely not be predictable, I urge you to come in numbers to see gospel music like never before. What we really want to bring to Batswana is a memorable event that will stay in their hearts forever,” Dube said.

Dube further explained that what sets his group, Spirit of praise, apart from the rest is that they are ‘current.’

“Spirit of praise is current, we have chart topping singles and albums as we speak. We bring out the excellence of Gospel music, something which the genre has over the years been lacking.”

He continued “The group brings an array of talent and sometimes the egos are hard to deal with, but what sets us apart is that we perform as a unit, we are one and we bring out the best out of each other,” Dube explained.

For his part, one of the event oraganisers, Massie Hule said the show is a must attend.

“We have invested more than P 1.5 million on production because we believe in giving people an experience of a lifetime when attending such events,” Hule said.

Sharing the stage with Pastor Dube amongst others will be the Dube Brothers, Pastor Neyi Zimu, Omega, Ayanda, Women in praise and Sipho Ngwenya. Tickets are on sale for P 300 general tickets P 400 golden circle and P 750 for the VIP which also comes with the latest Spirit of Praise CD album.