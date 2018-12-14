Bella Italia wine tasting in Maun

The weekend heavy rains did not spoil the party mood as Bella Italia Wines hosted its first wine tasting on Saturday at Grand Palm hotel.

The event, which saw Gaborone’s socialites and corporate people coming together under one incredibly wet roof, will be held again at Maun Lodge tomorrow.

Speaking to Big Weekend, Bella Italia Wines CEO, Marco Massimiliani revealed they intend to establish Botswana as their headquarters for distribution of their products in Africa.

“We appreciate the support that we have been getting so it fits to have our base here,” he stated, adding that their aim is to hold more wine-fuelled gatherings but under different themes and concepts.

He said that after showcasing nine different lines of wines, people have been urging them to bring more – a request Massimiliani promised to deliver on.

“Our drinks don’t have after effects like hangovers and we promise to deliver the best!” he added.

VIP tickets are going for P500 while standard is P250 and can be acquired at Web Tickets.