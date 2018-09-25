Beer brawl ends in death

A boozy brawl between beer-drinking buddies in the early hours of Monday morning cost a 36-year-old man his life.

Reports from Letlhakane Police Station state that the deceased was struck on the head with a log after a fight broke out between a group of men who had been enjoying a late night beer together in the Boteti region’s Khwee settlement.

Letlhakane Police Station Commander, Michael Maphephu told The Voice an eyewitness alerted them to the incident at around 4am on Monday.

“According to the report, the deceased, who also owned the yard, got into a fight with one of his drinking mates, a fight that was successfully broken up,” Maphephu explained, adding the hot-headed host then picked a fight with two others.

“Apparently the two gentlemen had just said their goodbyes and were preparing to call it a night. The deceased would however have none of it; he locked all the gates and demanded that the drinking should continue and that no one was to leave the yard,” he said.

The Voice learnt that one of the men then picked up a log and hit the unfortunate host on the head.

It appears one blow was enough to kill him.

Maphephu added that when officers arrived at the crime scene they found the deceased lying in a pool of blood emanating from his head.

He was taken to the hospital but was certified dead.

According to Maphephu, two suspects, aged 28 and 30, are in police custody helping with investigations and will appear in court soon.

The worried cop closed by voicing concern that murder was becoming increasingly common in his jurisdiction, with Monday’s incident the 11th case recorded by his station this year.