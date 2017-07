MC Maswe’s popular dancers and back-up artists have dropped their debut album titled ‘Tshutshu Rrago-Thabo’.

The eight track album also include the song I’m sorry (apology) dedicated to Leungo Pitse of Flavour Dome.

It is a fast paced production for those with silky pantsula moves. Stand out songs are the title track and ‘Ndo Shaka nthu (I need somebody).

This is a remake of CBJ’s popular hit song ‘Tonight I need somebody.

The song has received massive airplay since its release.