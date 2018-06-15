Beauty in the street

A married 33-year-old Mochudi mother of one has turned a hobby into a business after struggling to get a job through her tertiary education.

Lopang Molefe graduated with a Diploma in Tourism Management in 2010 with the dream of making it in the industry.

However, that was not be.

“I did my best to get a job in the tourism industry but there was none. I ended up working as a Marketing Executive for Irish Colleges on a three-year contract.

“When that ended I again started looking for a job but after three years I realised I had to stop wasting my time and find something to do,” explains Molefe, who adds with a sparkle in her eye, “I decided to take up nail polishing, one of my childhood hobbies.”

In an effort to improve her skills before she started her nail care venture, Molefe attended what she calls a ‘one day master class’ to sharpen her skills from Tshepano Dihentse of Manicure Services, Gaborone.

“I then took another master class in makeup with my homeboy, Thomas Diamond, who is one of the best makeup artists in the country.

“After that I started practicing my manicure and makeup skills on members of my family, relatives and friends. I did this for free until they told me I was ready to go out there and do it for money,” Molefe tells Voice Money and adds that she has plans to take another master class to learn pedicure skills.

With no place from which to operate, she decided to mount a stall in Mochudi mall last year.

And thus Nail Garden Salon was born; Molefe has not looked back since.

“The business is growing and I even have a good number of regular clients. The only challenge is that I cannot do makeup in the street because of the dust.

“At times I cannot even do nails, especially when it’s very dusty or raining. I have take those who want make up to my house or follow them to their houses,” Molefe says, adding that she is busy looking for a building from which to run her enterprise.

Molefe tells Voice Money that she also does house calls, which she charges an extra P20 for.

“I also do weddings for which there is no extra charge even though I have to follow clients to their homes,” says the ambitious woman who plans to grow her business into one of the ‘best in the land’.

With the support of her husband, Thabo she believes she will achieve her dream.

“He is very supportive and funded me right from the start,” she says of her hubby.

On a parting note, Molefe encourages graduates struggling to get jobs not to despair but rather to find something else to make a living out of.

“There is always something to do and one does not need a lot of money to start off. Start small, work hard and you will make it!”