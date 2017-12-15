Beautiful Botswana a model for others

Botswana’s development standing, in infrastructure and livelihoods, has become a model for both under-developed and developing nations to emulate.

This observation was made by the Permanent Secretary to the President and Chairman of Debswana Board of Directors, Carter Morupisi at the Debswana Corporate Centre Long Service Awards Ceremony held at the Gaborone International Convention Centre (GICC) recently.

The Chairman declared that the national developments we now behold were inconceivable before the discovery of diamonds and the inception of Debswana.

“With your tireless contribution, and that of those who preceded you, Botswana’s development standing has become a model for both under-developed and developing nations to emulate,” he said.

Morupisi further remarked that the country’s success could also be attributed to the Government’s partnership with De Beers Group of Companies.

He noted this particular public-private sector partnership has stood the test of time and remains one of the few truly successful examples of such models in the world.

Speaking about the long service awards, Morupisi explained they were held to recognise men and women who have diligently served as the country’s economic backbone.

“Your commitment and passion ought to be celebrated,” he said, adding that the recipients have been instrumental in the realisation of the Debswana mantra: ‘Mining Diamonds, Enriching the Nation’.

One of the big winners on the night was Debswana Managing Director, Balisi Bonyongo, who received a Long Service award for his 25 years with the company.