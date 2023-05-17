Connect with us

News

Beaten to death for a TV

MURDERED BY THE MOB: Moitseemang suffered a painful death

Merciless Molopolole mob kill suspected petty thief Murdered man’s mourning family demand arrests Stripped of his clothes, his dignity and finally his life, a suspected petty thief was brutally beaten to death by a blood-thirsty Molepolole mob just after midnight on Friday 28 April. Although James Moitseemang, 35, has already been laid in the ground, […]

