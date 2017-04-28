Beach volleyball tourney

The annual Beach Volleyball tournament and after-party is back this Sunday at Dumela Lodge.

Usually staged on May Day, organisers decided to stage the show on Sunday to give workers time to celebrate Workers’ Day on Monday.

The beach volleyball tournament is one of the biggest events in Francistown, the attraction being the well manicured Dumela Lodge landscape.

Entertaining the crowd on the day will be the legendary DJ Bunz, Cheng, Lee Tex, Snipes, The Dude, Slim, NK-Dez B and Mr Cue.

Activities begins at 9am.