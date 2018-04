The annual Beach Volleyball tournament at Dumela Lodge is back on Saturday 28th April, just a few days before Labour Day.

The Family Fun Day begins in the morning to cater for kids who’ll be treated to a jumping castle, face painting and swimming.

In the afternoon there’ll be an after party with entertainment provided by Mr Cue, Cheng, The Dude and many others.

Trapalanga trio B-Blok, Maff Bizness and Romeo Stunner will perform.