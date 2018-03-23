Be content with the size of your vagina- Nurse tells women

A Sexual Reproductive Health Coordinator for the Greater Francistown District Health Management Team (DHMT), Caroline Setshego has warned women to desist from using vagina-tightening herbs.

Deliberating on women’s health and wellness during the North East District (NED)’s International Women’s Day celebration at Siviya village recently, Setshego said the use of tightening herbs exacerbates the risk of contracting the human papilloma virus that causes cervical cancer.

“Do not be worried about the size and shape of your private parts,” Setshego told a gathering of close to 200 women and a handful of men who thronged the mini celebration aimed at encouraging the womenfolk to take up opportunities as they come.

2018 International Women’s Day (IWD) at national level was celebrated on March 8 at Mokatse village in the Kgatleng District under the theme: Activists transforming rural women’s lives hence the mini celebration at Siviya village in the northeastern part of the country.

“God created you with a small or big vagina. And there is nohow you can change the size of the Vagina you have at the moment,” said the nurse, adding that women should not be fooled by bogus oncologists out there.

According to an online health portal, Slideshare.net, natural elasticity of the vagina or loose vaginas can be caused by too much sex, childbirth or even rough sex and they result in several problems like having less sensations or feelings during sex.

Women will then get plunged into a panic mode and resort to using vagina tightening soaps and creams in order to tighten their vaginas with the hope of ensuring that their men will not cheat or desert them, she said.

In his IWD speech last Thursday, Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs Minister, Edwin Batshu said it is imperative to stress that women’s struggle for equality remains the responsibility of all people who care about human rights whether in rural or urban settings.