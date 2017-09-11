BDPYL sacks Mavange and appoints Autlwetse as new Chairperson

Botswana Democratic Party Youth League (BDPYL) has dismissed its Chairman, Simon ‘Mavange’ Moabi from his position and replaced him with their Secretary General, Thabo Autlwetse.

The National Youth Executive Committee has accused Moabi of a number of offences including issuance of untruthful statements to the Central Committee and the party President.

He is also said to have failed to hold executive meetings and sidelined some members of the NYEC.

Following his new appointment today (09/11/17), Autlwetse confirmed that their sacked treasurer, Bruce Nkgakile, has also been reinstated. “He had been unfairly dismissed,” he said.

When contacted for comment, Moabi said that he was unaware of his dismissal and added that he was busy helping in the campaign towards the Tshimoyapula bye elections. “As far as I know, I am still the Youth League Chairman,” he said.

The youth league is made up of 18 members and they only need nine to form a quorum. The decision to fire Moabi was taken by 11 members.