BDP’s Monageng in talks with AP

Botswana Democratic Party (BDP)’s primary elections loser, Shima Monageng, is on the verge of defecting to Alliance for Progressives (AP) should the ongoing negotiations with the party succeed.

Monageng who lost the BDP primary elections to Kabo Morwaeng at Molepolole South Constituency confirmed the AP talks to this publication.

Although he pointed out that he was still a BDP member in good standing, he confirmed having held talks with AP and Umbrella for Democratic Change with a view to join them. “It is true that I have been in talks with the two parties but the UDC talks did not materialise while the AP ones are consistent and look serious.”

He also mentioned that it will take him time to make up his mind as he is still consulting his family, friends and some members within the constituency.

“I am not committing anything wrong by listening to the voice of the people and taking time to digest, consult, consider, engage and act. Remember for four consecutive elections I offered my time, energy and resources, so if the same people I wanted to represent engage me on a similar matter, I can’t run away. I will soon put my final decision out there because people want me.”

However, AP’s Secretary General, Phenyo Butale, confirmed having approached the Molepolole political veteran but was cagey with information.

“It is true we are having talks with him but there is nothing that we can share with the public now,” said Butale.

Until the last general elections, Molepolole South was a BDP stronghold under Daniel Kwelagobe, but was snatched by Dr Tlamelo Mmatli of the Botswana Movement for Democracy under the UDC ticket.