BDP youth unleashed (Road to Tonota)

Uncertainty for the old guard as young BDP cadres flex their muscle

An air of uncertainty is building within the ruling Botswana Democratic Party’s (BDP)’s old guard as the party readies itself for July elective congress in Tonota.

For the first time in the history of the BDP, the party’s youth has decided to throw caution to the wind and challenge for Central Committee position.

For 33- year- old SK Boss Jerry, has a mammoth task of toppling Satar Dada for the Party Treasurer position.

Jerry says although he has worked tirelessly for the party, he has over the years observed that young people never hold meaningful positions within the party.

“It seems some posts have been the preserve of some special members of the party,” he said.

“I decided to challenge Dada because it is my constitutional right as a bonafide member of the BDP to stand for any position. I specifically chose this because I realised that Dada is never challenged and to me this is wrong,” Jerry said.

The fiery young politician said while he is aware that Dada is a wealthy man who has been bankrolling the BDP for sometime, he too is capable of serving the party with distinction.

“We have to take over now, we don’t want to pick up the pieces. We are the ones out there in the streets, the likes of Dada never get their hands dirty, they never campaign. The ones who toil the most deserve to lead,” he said.

“Opposition parties are ahead of us, their Members of Parliament are young and very smart and that is the reason a united opposition is a threat,” added Jerry.

Benedice Louis Sibanda who is plotting Deputy Secretary General Shaw Kgathi’s fall shares similar sentiments.

Although not as blunt as Jerry, Sibanda reasons that the party has bred enough youth leaders who are now ready to take control of the party.

“We need to be part of the leadership now to allow us to make mistakes which will help us become better leaders in the future,” said Sibanda.

Sibanda said the staggering number of young people vying for CC positions is a clear indication that the party has done well in grooming talent.

“It is now time for the party to let its children soar. We have the intellect and technical know how to match opposition pound for pound, our party elders should have faith in us,” he said.

He further said while some people may feel Kgathi is too strong to be toppled, he believes his knowledge of the party and the message he’s bring will ring a bell especially amongst the youth.

“Democracy is about giving an option to the electorates.”

Right on Sibanda’s heels to add to Kgathi’s worries is former BDP National Youth Executive Committee President Andy Boatile. He has his eye on Kgathi’s seat.

“I have served in the CC by virtue of being a youth leader and has learnt so much. I feel I’m now ready to serve young people further by seeking an even more senior position in the party,” he said.

Boatile said the youth’s voice is lacking in the 18 member committee. “Only one member being the youth leader sits in the committee and others only come at the discretion of the president which is not in the party constitution,” Boatile said.

The Specially elected councillor said while Kgathi stands a better chance as he enjoys incumbency, he has faith in the party that come July he will be deputising whoever wins the Secretary General race.

Francistown South Branch Secretary Modiri Lucas is yet another ambitious young man who wants his place in the central committee. Lucas who has declared his support for Masisi wants in as an additional member.

“A central committee without the youth is incomplete. I want to be voted in and I’ll immediately focus on bye elections. ”

Lucas is of the view that the reason many young people are challenging for positions is because the BDP has empowered them.

“Young people are leaders at structure levels.”