BDP Women’s Wing Committee retained

The Botswana Democracy Party Women’s Wing over the weekend retained its old National Committee at their Maun Congress.

About 524 delegates from all the 57 constituencies descended in Maun to elect the party’s National Committee for women.

Speaking after the elections on Saturday night, Dorcas Makgato who retained the Chairperson position emphasised the essence of unity and the role of BDP women in politics.

She mentioned her displeasure about the slight distractions a few members demonstrated after they were discontented with the outcomes of the elections.

The BDPWL Chairperson preached unity and determination among the BDP women emphasising that the victory belonged to every woman.

Meanwhile the committee members were retained with Veronica Masole elected Deputy Chairperson, Neo Maruapula- Secretary General, Bridgette Mavuma-Deputy Secretary General, Orefitlhetse Masire- Treasurer and her Deputy Pearl Markus.

The ten additional members include Tiny Dinoko, LilianSetula, Pinny Morupisi, Marula Diao, Tetlanyo Pillar, Ellen Shoro, Banyana Segwe, Meciah Sebonaphe, Kgomotso Setuka and Talita Monnakgotla.