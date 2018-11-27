BDP woes, Masisi’s headache

32 constituencies likely to go

Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) factions are threatening to hurt the ruling party’s performance in 2019 general elections.

A report that was leaked by one of the party members at Tsholetsa House has indicated that research has shown that the party is likely to lose 32 constituencies if it does not put its divided house in order on time.

The report further shows the ruling party losing Gaborone, Mochudi, Molepolole, Maun, Kgalagadi, Gantsi, Selibi-Phikwe and Kanye constituencies to opposition.

Some of the constituencies that the report has indicated that BDP would have to work extremely hard to win include, Ngami, Okavango, Tati West, Francistown South, Nkange, Palapye, Bobobong, Tlokweng, Mogoditshane, Gabane –Mmankgodi, Takatokwane, Letlhakeng-Lephepe and Goodhope-Mabule.

Commenting on the report, a worried BDP carder who wished to remain anonymous said, “Okavango was never our constituency, it belongs to Botswana Congress Party. We won Ngami with a very small margin in 2014 while at Mogoditshane we still don’t have a candidate.” The party member also highlighted that some of the primary elections re-runs that the party has sanctioned will further worsen BDP problems as sore losers begin to de-campaign the party.

“Even if BDP is to win elections, opposition parties will not come out of the 2019 elections with less than 25 constituencies. But if the opposition can bring its house in order and work together then it would be unfortunately over for us,” added the concerned official.

However BDP’s Secretary General, Mpho Balopi said that the report could be one of their time-to-time analyses and therefore nothing to worry about.

“We keep on working on election analysis and your report could be one of those. Our mission is to win all the constituencies. We don’t intend to sacrifice any constituency and that is why we keep on strategizing and gauging the past and current political environment. We know very well that dynamics have changed and we cannot sit back and relax,” Balopi posited.

Meanwhile, a political analyst and lecturer at the University of Botswana, Leonard Sesa dismissed the report as, “ far from the truth.”

“Although it is difficult to tell now, there is more work to be done in the opposition than at the BDP. The BDP President must appoint all the MPs who won primary elections into cabinet to boost their confidence and once he does that its game over for a fragmented opposition,” said Sesa adding that Masisi should retract a statement he allegedly made about the current Bulela Ditswe winners being weaker candidates for ministerial positions than the losers.

“I think there is little time for opposition to go back and put its house in order,” Sesa said in conclusion.