BDP ward needs spiritual intervention

Botswana Democratic Party’s (BDP) Secretary General, Mpho Balopi, says the rate at which the party has to conduct re-runs of primary elections (Bulela-ditswe) at Patikwane ward in Serowe North is so worrisome and may need spiritual intervention.

Announcing results of the party’s 2018 primary election’s appeals committee this afternoon in Gaborone, Balopi stated that Patikwane which is notorious of kicking ballot boxes and disturbing elections results, “will need us to seek help from church leaders and bishops, so they can help us get to the root of the problem.”

Patikwane is among the 37 wards which will hold Bulela-ditswe reruns ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Balopi explained that Patikwane elections results were never announced after the ballot box was kicked and ballot papers spilled out.

“You may recall that this is the same ward which had a rerun in 2009, in 2014 and another rerun will be done ahead of the coming 2019 general election. In all the instances, the ballot box was kicked,” Balopi explained.

Apart from 37 council wards, primary re-runs will be held in two parliamentary constituencies, Bobonong and Kgalagadi North.

This coming weekend the party will hold an election re-run in Boteti East.

Last month another re-run was held in Lentsweletau-Mmopane constituency.

In some wards the rerun was made compulsory by a tie and therefore no winners were announced, while the majority of the rerun was because elections were flawed, while in one ward, a council candidate had quit active politics to join civil service after being elected as the party’s council’s hopeful.

The 2018 BDP primary elections saw ten cabinet ministers being subjected to humiliating defeat to mostly new comers in politics.