BDP vows to consume BCP

Saleshando says ruling party is desperate for good quality

Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) activists last weekend took turns in Shakawe ridiculing and predicting what they said was the demise of Botswana Congress Party(BCP) ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The speakers took a swipe at the BCP saying it was dead and that it will not contest any elections after the next general elections.

BDP Women’s Wing Vice Chairperson, Motogamang Mauchaza, confidently told the party faithful that Saleshando was going to follow Bahalatia Arone and join them within two years.

“Do not be shocked by what your MP has done because his former President, Saleshando is also on the way. In a period less than two years he will be with us,” she said much to the whistle and ululations of the masses who had gathered for Arone’s welcome ceremony.

Mauchaza said that once they take Saleshando the party’s existence will come to an end.

She urged those who were still at the BCP not to waste time and jump ship.

This was after an announcement had been made that the ruling party was to welcome 200 new members mainly from the BCP.

However Saleshando dismissed the BDP claims saying Mauchaza was hallucinating. He said BDP is now desperate because it did not get the people it was looking for.

“They are disappointed at the quality of the people they got and desperation is now taking its toll.”

He also pointed out that he has never been approached by BDP and he knows it can never happen.

“How can they lie saying I will join them while we haven’t met and discussed about it, they know very well that they cannot even approach me,” he explained.

He said that majority of the people who were welcomed by the BDP were its former members who never contributed anything to the BCP.

He said that he was not shaken by the latest exodus of members including that of Arone.

Meanwhile Information and Publicity Secretary Ditlhapelo Keorapetse has issued a statement pleading with people to ignore reports of mass exodus to the BDP in the Okavango District.

“These reports are not only misleading and fraudulent but are a vile propaganda seeking to confuse party members. The BCP in Okavango remains intact and a force to reckon with and we shall retain the constituency in 2019,” said Keorapetse in his statement.

President Ian Khama and Vice President Mokgweetsi Masisi joined the masses at Arone’s welcome rally.