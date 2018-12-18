BDP sends task force to G-North

Following reports of voter trafficking and infighting at Gaborone north, Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) has decided to appoint a task force team to investigate and assess the situation on the ground.

The task team’s main mandate will be to find out why there have been bad reports of voter trafficking coming from the constituency.

In an interview with the Parliamentary Chief Whip, Liakat Kably, the decision to appoint a task team came after allegations of voter trafficking had surfaced.

“It has come to our attention that there are certain members of the party that are working with the opposition to punish the G- north candidate, Mpho Balopi,” Kablay divulged.

Although Kablay could not give an explanation on why some members wanted to punish the party’s Secretary General, he said that reports of voter trafficking had reached party leadership and they had to act.

“There is no evidence but we have to go there and ask our members because if we do not take things serious, we will lose that constituency. We have to win it,” Kablay added. However, Kablay could not confirm or deny rife allegations that some disgruntled BDP members were out to punish Balopi for blocking their access to president Masisi.

“All along he wanted no one close to the president and during foreign trips he introduced himself as the Vice president in waiting, such behaviour offended many,” said one of the Members of Parliament who preferred anonymity.

Efforts to get a comment from Balopi failed, as his phone did not go through.