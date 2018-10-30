BDP losing support to UDC-report

Botswana’s main opposition party, Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) stands a chance to grab power from the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) next year, due to BDP’s continued deteriorating support, a United Kingdom based company, Business Monitor international Ltd, has projected.

“The Botswana electorate’s frustrations with the country’s ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) has seen the party perform steadily worse in each election since 1979, and it now holds only a small majority in parliament.This partially stems from the perceived failure to ensure adequate sharing of the wealth generated from the country’s vast diamond reserves, and partly from the unwillingness of Ian Khama – the president who stood down in April 2018 – to engage with the media and the civil society,” and that, “ Newly appointed President Mokgweetsi Masisi, who, because presidential terms have become disconnected from the electoral cycle, came to power in April 2018– has distanced himself from his predecessor, engaging with the media and promising several reforms focused on employment generation through value-addition in diamond production and polishing.”

While Masisi’s reforms are said to be likely to help restore public confidence in the BDP ahead of the October 2019 Presidential elections, the researchers noted that, they “cannot exclude the possibility that the BDP will fail to secure a majority of the votes, losing control of the executive to the opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change coalition.”

Opposition parties got a cumulative 53.6% of the popular vote during the 2014 general elections and the BDP won majority seats in parliament through the country’s first-past the post electoral system, but the researchers maintain that Botswana’s political stability will endure even if the opposition wins the elections, without degenerating into any kind of crisis.

“Indeed, elections have been largely free and fair and democratic institutions are sufficiently robust to manage a shift in political representation, despite that would be a major political event in the country – as the BDP has been in power for more than 50 years,” the reports reads in part.

If there is to be a power shift as projected by the researchers, then the country’s fiscal expenditure will be higher than under the current regime.

“While any successor to the BDP will likely want to solidify their support early on to consolidate their position after a long-awaited change in power, we think Duma Boko’s (UDC leader) dominance in the coalition will mean that fiscal expenditure will be higher than under a BDP-run government. However, this will not have a substantial impact on investors’ confidence due to Botswana’s low levels of public debt to GDP.”