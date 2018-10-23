BDP leader accused of donating expired food

Describes his accusers as ‘silly people’

Former Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Chairman for Mogoditshane Branch, Kingston Mmolawa, has been accused of donating expired goods to Moamogwe Primary School in Mogoditshane.

Angry parents, who spoke on condition of anonymity, accused Mmolawa of putting their children’s health at risk to gain political mileage.

They complain that the food hampers, which include cornflakes, rice, flour, snacks and energy drinks are a serious health hazard.

“If he wants to get popular he must find other means and stop using our kids. I realised that something was wrong when my kid started having a watery stool.

“It is unfortunate because most of the people here are either poor or illiterate and he takes advantage of that,” fumed one of the parents.

However, Mmolawa, who is also the Founder and Executive Director of Food Bank Botswana, has described his accusers as ‘silly people’ with hidden motives.

“People should know the difference between expiry and best before dates. What I normally give to schools is food that has been taken off the shelves because it’s nearing its best before date,” he explained in an interview with The Voice.

According to Mmolawa, he does this to avoid a situation where people go to the landfill to search for such food.

“Dumping food at the dumping site is also an environmental hazard – giving the food to schools helps,” he maintained, adding that the donations help reduce issues of hunger and malnutrition in the area.

Meanwhile, the school head, Kgosietsile Mhauli dismissed the allegations as unfounded stories.

“We have not received any complaints, however I will take time and investigate it,” he said when contacted by The Voice.

Member of Parliament for Mogoditshane, Sedirwa Kgoroba said that he was aware of the donations made by Mmolawa but did not check the expiry dates.