BDP in turmoil

Balopi and Morwaeng suspension looms ahead of congress

A storm is brewing within the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) as two prominent members face possible suspension over secret power moves ahead of the highly anticipated national elective congress in Maun this July.

Former Members of Parliament Mpho Balopi (Gaborone North) and Kabo Morwaeng (Molepolole South) are reportedly the main targets, though sources indicate that more members could be added to the list.

According to insiders, the former ministers are accused of prematurely campaigning for key leadership positions without official party sanction.

Balopi, a former Secretary General (SG) of the BDP, is rumoured to be positioning himself for the party’s presidency, while Morwaeng is reportedly eyeing the SG post.

Party insiders allege that Balopi’s social media posts, which hint at his ambitions, have ruffled feathers within the Central Committee (CC).

Similarly, Morwaeng is accused of organizing regional tours in a manner perceived as campaigning, despite the CC having its preferred candidates for these roles.

One insider told this publication that, the Central Committee feels undermined and view Balopi and Morwaeng’s actions as premature and defiant and that the decision to suspend them is high on the agenda.

Current BDP Secretary General, Dr Lemogang Kwape, who has been cited as issuing warnings to alleged violators of party protocols, denied the claims.

“I am constrained to comment because I am not aware of that. Your source is not telling the truth,” Kwape said.

Attempts to reach Balopi for comment were unsuccessful at the time of publication.

However, Morwaeng confirmed receiving a warning through a WhatsApp message.

“I was told to cease from holding campaign meetings, but when I asked for formal written communication, nothing was provided,” he stated.

Kwape who is said to be fighting to retain his SG position which he occupied following the resignation of Kavis Kario, is touring regions with the party president Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Balopi and Masisi fell out leading to the former SG stepping down from his seat and not contesting in the last general elections.