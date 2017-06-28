BDP fires two councillors

Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) has expelled the North West District Council Chairman, Duncan Enga and Maun Administrative Authority Deputy Chair, Vepauni Moreti from the party.

The two were expelled for having defied the party caucus by contesting for council positions.

Confirming their demise to this publication, Enga who is also the councillor for Thamalakane North said that for now he will remain an Independent councillor while still deciding on his future. “I have been dismissed from the BDP and will know where to go after consulting with my constituents.”

Moreti also confirmed his expulsion but could not tell where he will be heading. “I am still busy with my ward duties.”

However, Chairman of the Discplinary Committee, Damien Thapa, could not deny or confirm the development saying it will be unprocedural to divulge such information.