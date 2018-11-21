BDP covered Balopi’s costs in Masisi’s tour- Molefhi

A whooping total of P603, 529.10 was recently spent during a recent official Africa tour by president Mokgweetsi Masisi, Parliament has been told.

Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration Minister, Nonofo Molefhi however said the total expenditure did not include costs spent on the ruling Botswana Democratic Party’s Secretary General, Mpho Balopi, who was Masisi’s guest during the Zambia, Seychelles and Malawi trips.

“The cost included per diem, fuel, airport charges and tickets costs for His Excellency the President and his entourage. There were no specific costs incurred by Government on the BDP Secretary General. He used the official transport that was used by His Excellency because he was a guest of the President,” Molefhi explained.

He added that in fact Balopi’s boarding and lodging costs were incurred by the BDP: “As stated earlier, Government did not incur any costs in these trips for the BDP Secretary General. All other costs related to his boarding and lodging were met by the BDP.”

Molefhi was responding to a Parliamentary question in which Gaborone North member of parliament, Haskins Nkaigwa has asked him to state the total expenditure for the trips and to explain in which capacity the BDP Secretary General accompanied Masisi.

He further asked as to whether it was the Government or BDP who incurred the expenditure for such trips and why.