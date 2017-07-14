BDP councillor detained for threat to kill

Meshack Tshenyego, the controversial Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) councillor for Mantshwabisi in the Kweneng West was last Thursday detained at Letlhakeng police for a threat to kill offence.

The case was launched by another BDP Councillor for Letlhakeng North, Stella Segwagwa, who allegedly claimed Tshenyego told her that he will kill her in a telephone conversation they had last week.

Police Spokesperson, Witness Bosija, confirmed that they have a threat to kill case which involves the two councillors.

“I cannot disclose the names since the investigations are ongoing and the matter has not yet been taken before the court,” added Bosija.

According to Tshenyego, they recently held a congress at Letlhakeng community hall last month to elect Letlhakeng/Lephepe branch delegates who were to represent them at the BDP congress held in Tonota last weekend.

Later on, Tshenyego said, they had another meeting in Molepolole where he realised he was the only one without a membership card and that none of the members from his constituency was elected since they agreed to elect eight members from the eight wards.

“I phoned Councillor Segwagwa and told her that it was wrong that two of her electorates were elected hence there was no one from my constituency. That was when she claimed I phoned her and told her she will not complete her council term, and that I will kill her,” said Tshenyego.

Tshenyego was released from the Letlhakeng police cell on Friday afternoon.

The case which was expected to be registered at Molepolole magistrates court has not yet been registered and Tshenyego says the police told him that they will phone him when they need him.

When contacted for a comment, Councilor Segwagwa said the case was with the police and declined to comment further.