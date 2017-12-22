BDP councillor in court for assault

Molepolole/Lentsweletau Sub District Council Chairperson Botokanyana Motoroko appeared before Molepolole Senior Magistrate Lindiwe Makgoro this week, charged with assaulting Thamaga West CouncilLor Tona Molatedi Selala.

Motoroko allegedly punched Selala above the right eye leaving him injured and bleeding heavily.

The incident happened at the Kweneng District Council chambers on November 16, 2015 after Selala had insisted that council debates the Matsha College tragedy which had claimed the lives of seven students.

The students who were being transported home after their examinations died when a truck that they were travelling overturned along the Letlhakeng- Motokwa road near Dutlwe. Five died on the spot while two others died in hospital. More than 100 students were also injured in the accident.

Motoroko felt it was not suitable to discuss the matter during the council session while Selala insisted on knowing why students were still being transported in trucks when that had long been stopped.

The two had a heated argument over the matter until they were called to order.

However,during tea time, Motoroko who was still seemingly angry with Selala for ‘disrespecting’ him allegedly punched him above the right eye.

Selala then lodged a complaint with the police.

The Council Chairperson will be back in court on January 29, 2018 for mention.