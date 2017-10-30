BDP continues recruitment drive

Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) has welcomed three Student Representative Council (SRC) members from the opposition team know as Moono wa Baithuti or Mass.

The three who joined the GS26 are Vice President Refilwe Gaelesiwe, Treasure Lekau Saetsokeng and Minister for Recreation, Nolly Serame.

The defection brings the total number of BDP representatives to 10 out of the 13 council seats.

Before welcoming the team, the party Chairman, Vice President Mokgweetsi Masisi, together with his Secretary General- Mpho Balopi said that the BDP has been going through vigorous mobilization and recruitment across the country.

Balopi said he has confidence that the BDP will win the 2019 general elections. “It is necessary to reassure Batswana that we are the best party to lead them now and in the future. We have confidence in ourselves.”

He said that during their recruitment drive they registered important members in Ncojane, Gantsi South, Francistown West, Maun East and Kalakamati in the North East District. “We are not going to slow down looking at what is happening on the other side. We have to work hard for our party,” added Balopi before welcoming the three members and another group from the University of Botswana.

The BDP also welcomed two members from Lobatse who defected from Botswana Congress Party.