BDF pushes Khama further away

A recent savingram detailing how the commander of air forces has instructed the Botswana Defence Force (BDF) to no longer allow former President of Botswana Ian Khama to “fly” himself as part of the crew has been leaked.

The savingram was confirmed to this publication by the BDF spokesperson, Fana Maswabi. This development comes after the BDF recently recalled some of its members from Khama’s security escort.

The savingram signed by the Air Arm Commander, Major General Phatshwane titled “Air Arm Command operation standing order No 2 of 2018” partly reads, “With the retirement if of the former president Lt Gen Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama you are informed that he is no more allowed to fly any BDF aircraft as crew.”

“When flying the former President you are required to accord him VIP status and crew should be as per Airstaff Instructions (ASI).”