BDF pilot bestowed with Queen Elizabeth II’s Point of Light Award

Botswana Defence Force (BDF) pilot, Captain Kgomotso Phatsima, was this week awarded the Commonwealth Points of Light Award in Gaborone by British High Commissioner Kathy Ransome on behalf of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The award recognises outstanding volunteers, people whose service is making a difference in their communities and whose story can inspire others to be creative and bring innovative solutions to challenges in the society.

Captain Phatsima is the Founder and President of Dare to Dream aviation organisation and co-founder of Women in Aviation Botswana Chapter.

She is also one of the first few female pilots at Botswana Defence Force.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Ransome described Captain Phatsima as a trailblazer and a phenomenal young woman.

She said her non-profit organisation, Dare to Dream, continues to inspire women and girls to have confidence to pursue non-traditional career choices.

“Her amazing work is empowering the next generation of aviation professionals and her passion for Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) education awareness is encouraging more girls to take up these important subjects.

We are delighted that she is being recognised as one of the Commonwealth Points of Light award recipients. Voluntary service is a vital part of this agenda, which is why Her Majesty the Queen has chosen to recognise outstanding volunteers across the Commonwealth members,” said Ransome.

For her part, Phatsima thanked Her Majesty and the High Commissioner for recognising the work and impact they are making in developing the next generation of STEM Aviation Business Leaders of tomorrow.

She said the award was a great inspiration to pursue the Dare to Dream organisation plan of setting up a Tech hub that will help to shape the lives of up and coming generation with Coding, Entrepreneurship and STEM.