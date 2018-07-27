BDF guns down three lions following attack on school teacher

Botswana Defence Force (BDF) yesterday gunned down three lions following the attack on a school teacher at the Sir Seretse Khama Barracks (SSKB) in Mogoditshane.

The army’s spokesperson, Colonel Tebo Dikole has confirmed the killing of the animals, which are said to have been involved in the attack.

Nonetheless he could not be drawn into discussing the details of the attack as he maintained it was a sensitive case.

“You have to be content with what we have divulged so far. We have to empathise with the family of the attacked person,” Dikole added.

The teacher, whose identity is withheld is said to be battling for life in hospital after being attacked by a BDF lion at the barrack’s animal park during a school education tour yesterday.

According to the BDF, the lions are kept at the barracks for educational, operational and training purposes for soldiers.

The lions are further used for exposure purposes to horses used by soldiers during poaching exercises.

“If you recall, in the past soldiers used to be killed by lions during operations, but we are no longer having such cases. You have to note that horses fear lions and if you are riding it in the bush, it would drop you and speed off to escape any lion attack, that is why we have to expose them to these animals,” the BDF have explained in the past.